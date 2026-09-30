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Bowser bills climb again

<p>Diesel prices begin to push $3 a litre at the bowser around the region. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Diesel prices begin to push $3 a litre at the bowser around the region. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Diesel prices begin to push $3 a litre at the bowser around the region. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Cooke backs 24-Hour Fuel Price Lock Bill, NSW Government vote against
Madeline Blackstock
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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