Bowser bills climb again

Grenfell motorists are paying significantly more at the bowser than they were in early August with diesel rising by almost 60 cents a litre at the cheapest local station. On 3 August, following the end of the temporary fuel-excise relief, diesel was selling for, at the cheapest, 231.9 cents a litre at Independent Grenfell. By 29 September the cheapest recorded price had climbed to 289.9 cents, adding $34.80 to the cost of a 60-litre fill. Premium diesel is the cheapest diesel price in Grenfell at time of publication at 279.9c per litre at Metro Petroleum Grenfell. Unleaded 91 has also increased, from a low of 196.9 cents a litre on 3 August to 224.9 cents a litre on 29 September which is an increase of 28 cents a litre, or $16.80 for a 60-litre tank. With the sharp rise felt across the country, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has backed a proposed 24-hour fuel price lock in the NSW Parliament, arguing the measure could give motorists greater certainty about what they will pay before setting out. Ms Cooke spoke in support of the Fair Trading Amendment (24-Hour Fuel Price Lock) Bill 2026 last Thursday on 25 September, which would require service stations to nominate a maximum fuel price for the following day. Under the proposed scheme, prices would be lodged through the NSW FuelCheck system by 4pm and locked in as the maximum price for the following 24 hours. Service stations could still reduce their prices during that period, but would not be able to increase them. Ms Cooke said the proposal would provide greater certainty for motorists, particularly people living in regional and rural communities who often travel significant distances for work and essential services. She pointed to fuel prices elsewhere in the Cootamundra electorate during debate citing diesel at 296.9 cents per litre in Barellan and 279.9 cents in Narrandera the morning of the debate. “If the bill were operating today, a Barellan resident travelling through Narrandera … could make an informed decision to fill up there,” Ms Cooke told Parliament. “They would have confidence that the advertised price had not suddenly increased and placed unexpected pressure on the household budget.” In Grenfell the highest diesel price at time of publication is 293.8 cents a litre at Grenfell Roadhouse. Grenfell Roadhouse also had the highest diesel prices in town when the fuel excise dropped on 3 August at 249.9 cents per litre. The highest unleaded 91 prices on 3 August was 206.9 cents per litre at Independent Grenfell and now, at time of print, the highest unleaded 91 price is also at Grenfell Roadhouse at 247.9 cents per litre. The price increases follow the end of the temporary Commonwealth fuel-excise relief introduced during the oil crisis. The excise was cut by 32 cents (down to 20.6 cents a litre) from 1 April. The relief was then tapered between 1 July and 2 August, providing a partial 16-cent reduction, with excise at 36.6 cents per litre. From 3 August the temporary relief ended and the full excise rate was restored. Ms Cooke raised concerns in Parliament about the impact of rising fuel costs on farmers and transport operators as the harvest season approaches. “The recent jump in oil prices and the flow-on increase in diesel could not come at a worse time for Australian farmers,” she quoted National Farmers' Federation president Hamish McIntyre as saying. Ms Cooke also questioned what support was available to regional communities facing higher transport and fuel costs. She said the proposed 24-hour price-lock system would not address every issue facing fuel users, but argued it would provide motorists with greater certainty and allow them to compare prices before travelling. The proposed system is based on a similar approach operating in Western Australia. The NSW Government voted against the bill following debate. Fuel prices around the region as of Tuesday 29 September: Forbes: Diesel/premium diesel - 283.9-289.9c per litre Unleaded 91 - All stations 242.9c per litre Cowra: Diesel/premium diesel - 288.5-292.9c per litre Unleaded 91 - 237.5-242.9c per litre Young: Diesel/premium diesel - 265.9-291.9c per litre Unleaded 91 - 225.9-250.9c per litre Parkes: Diesel/premium diesel - 289.5-296.9c per litre Unleaded 91 - 248.9-251.9c per litre