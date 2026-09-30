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Boorowa beckons with Woolfest on long weekend

<p>The iconic Running of the Sheep draws crowds to the heart of Boorowa during the Boorowa Irish Woolfest.</p>\\n
<p>The iconic Running of the Sheep draws crowds to the heart of Boorowa during the Boorowa Irish Woolfest.</p>\\n

The iconic Running of the Sheep draws crowds to the heart of Boorowa during the Boorowa Irish Woolfest.

Boorowa comes alive as the Irish Woolfest turns the town into celebration.
Sharon Smithers
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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