Boorowa beckons with Woolfest on long weekend

The Running of the Sheep may be the image most closely associated with the Boorowa Irish Woolfest, but there is much more to see and do across the town on the October long weekend. Shopfronts transform, community groups step forward, music spills from local venues and activities spread from the CBD to the courthouse, museum, club, park and streets. Hilltops Council events coordinator David Munnerly said whole-of-town involvement is what gives the festival its character. “The Boorowa Irish Woolfest truly comes alive as a whole-of-town celebration, with the entire community embracing the spirit of the event,” he said. “From wool and Irish-themed shopfronts to local cafés, businesses, community groups and volunteers welcoming thousands of visitors, there is a festive atmosphere around every corner." On Friday 2 October, the Boorowa Art Show and Sale opens at the Old Courthouse Building from 6pm, with live music at local venues into the evening. Saturday features the Boorowa Museum, Upcycle Fashion Contest, Art Show and Sale and Boorowa Arts and Crafts Co-op. At the Boorowa Ex-Services Club, lawn bowls starts at 9.30am and the Quick Shear Competition runs from 11am to 3pm. Attention then shifts to Boorowa Park for Saturday Fringe Fun from 3pm to 8pm, featuring jumping castles, children's entertainment, food stalls, a movie under the stars and fireworks. By Sunday, Woolfest will be in full swing. The Young Town Band opens the main stage from 9am, with working dog demonstrations, woodchopping, circus performances, antique engines and tractors, market stalls, a petting zoo, pony rides and the Shearing Shack across the precinct. Pipe bands will fill the streets, while Double Shot Maggie, Josie Laver and Feel The Vibe Dance Studio feature on the main stage. Then comes the sequence that sits at the heart of Sunday. The Blessing of the Fleece takes place at 11.45am, followed by the official opening at noon, the street parade at 12.15pm and the sheep run at 12.40pm. But even one of the Boorowa Irish Woolfest’s best-known traditions will not have the final word. New for 2026 is Rambo the Bucking Sheep, arriving after the Running of the Sheep. David said the attraction puts a Woolfest spin on the traditional mechanical ride, promising laughs and friendly competition. Also joining this year's program is five-time Australian Female Whip Cracking Champion Emiliqua East. The entertainment continues into Sunday afternoon, including the popular Guinness Pie Eating Competition from 2pm, before music and festivities carry on into the evening.