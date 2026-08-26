Book lovers in the Weddin Shire are being encouraged to pull up a chair, grab a cuppa and join a growing group of readers at The Tin Cupboard's book club.

Owner Paige Martens said the club which was originally established by former Bound Pages owner May, has continued to thrive since The Tin Cupboard took over the bookstore.

Meeting every second month the book club provides a relaxed space for people to chat about the chosen title, share what they're currently reading and hear different perspectives from fellow readers.

"It's not formal," Paige said.

"It's just a nice group to sit there and have a chat about the book we've read and the books people are reading at the time."

Members are given around eight weeks to read the selected title but there is no pressure to finish the book before attending.

"Everyone's welcome, and you don't actually have to finish the book.

"There are no stipulations. If you've started it or just want to come along for the conversation, that's perfectly fine."

The club currently attracts around six to eight regular members and meets at The Tin Cupboard from 5.30pm usually finishing by 6.30pm or 7pm.

Meetings are held around a table inside the shop with tea, coffee and light refreshments provided.

Conversations often begin with general book chat before naturally turning to the chosen title.

Paige said one of the highlights of the group was hearing everyone's different opinions and being introduced to books they may not have picked up otherwise.

"The book we've read this month probably isn't something I would have chosen myself, but I really enjoyed it," she said.

"One of our members suggested it because it was a new release she was interested in. It gets you out of your normal reading habits."

Looking ahead Pagie said their is possibilities to expand the club with additional groups catering to different interests, including younger readers and genre-specific clubs.

"If there's a certain genre people like to read, we could start another one.

"We're really open to ideas."

The Tin Cupboard also supports book clubs beyond Grenfell by sourcing multiple copies of titles for reading groups in surrounding towns and Paige said anyone interested in starting their own club is welcome to get in touch.

"You don't need a big group. Even four people can get together with a book they like, Paige added.

The last meeting was held yesterday (Wednesday 26 September).

Details of upcoming book club meetings are shared on The Tin Cupboard's Facebook page, and new members are welcome at any time.