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Best, Gorman re-elected to lead Weddin Shire

<p>Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best and Deputy Mayor Colleen Gorman have been re-elected. PHOTOS: Weddin Shire Council </p>\\n
<p>Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best and Deputy Mayor Colleen Gorman have been re-elected. PHOTOS: Weddin Shire Council </p>\\n

Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best and Deputy Mayor Colleen Gorman have been re-elected. PHOTOS: Weddin Shire Council

Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best and Deputy Mayor Colleen Gorman will serve for the next two years
Madeline Blackstock
September 23, 2026 • 04:00

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