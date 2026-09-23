Best, Gorman re-elected to lead Weddin Shire

Cr Paul Best has been re-elected as mayor and Cr Colleen Gorman has been re-elected as deputy mayor of the Weddin Shire for their second consecutive terms. The elections were held during the September council meeting with Cr Jan Parlett also nominated for both positions. For the election of mayor, the voting was chaired by general manager Matthew Sykes with Cr Parlett nominated by Cr Chad White and seconded by Cr John Niven, while Cr Best was nominated by Cr Simon Rolls and Seconded by Cr Wezley Makin. Councillors voted by a show of hands, with Cr Best receiving the support of Cr Best, Cr Rolls, Cr Makin and Cr Gorman. Cr Parlett received the votes of Cr Parlett, Cr White and Cr Niven, while Cr Montgomery abstained. Cr Best was subsequently declared elected mayor for the ensuing two years. Thanking his fellow councillors, Cr Best acknowledged Cr Parlett for putting her name forward and said the mayoral role involved a significant commitment of time and effort. “I do try to do my best. Everything I’ve done on council I’ve always tried to do my best and tried to put 100 per cent effort into it,” Cr Best said. Looking ahead to the next two years, Cr Best said council would face challenges, particularly around its financial position and would need to work together to ensure the shire remained financially sustainable. “I think we’ve got a hard two years ahead of us,” he said. “The financial situation we’re in is going to mean that we have to work as a team. We’ve got to work as a group and we just have to focus on the best things for the community in the future.” Cr Best said council would need to balance financial sustainability with the impact of decisions on ratepayers and residents. “We’ve got to look at trying to make ourselves financially sustainable without actually putting too much of a burden on our ratepayers and residents,” he said. At the same time, Cr Best said he wanted to maintain a positive outlook, pointing to the strength of the local community and council staff. “I think we’ve got a wonderful community. We’ve got really good staff as well,” he said. Cr Best also thanked council staff for their support during his first two years as mayor, describing the relationship as a collaborative one. Following the mayoral election, Cr Best resumed the chair and oversaw the election of the deputy mayor. Cr Parlett was again nominated, again by Cr White and seconded by Cr Niven. Cr Gorman was nominated by Cr Rolls and seconded by Cr Makin. The voting pattern was the same as the mayoral election, with Cr Gorman receiving the support of Cr Rolls, Cr Makin and Cr Best, as well as her own vote. Cr Parlett received the votes of herself, Cr White and Cr Niven, while Cr Montgomery abstained. Cr Gorman was declared deputy mayor for the next two years. Reflecting on her first term, Cr Gorman said she had enjoyed the opportunity to represent the community and attend local meetings and events. “I have enjoyed what I’ve been involved in in the previous two years,” she said. “I especially thank the community who have welcomed me into their meetings and events that they’ve had.” Cr Gorman said she had invested considerable time and effort into the role and was grateful for the opportunity to continue the work she had begun. “I’m just thankful that I’ve got the chance to continue to finish what I started,” she said. She also congratulated Cr Parlett on putting her name forward. “A bit of competition never hurt anybody,” Cr Gorman said, adding that she and Cr Parlett served together on several committees. “I know you would have done an equally good job and you’re committed to the community as well.” The mayor and deputy mayor will serve for the ensuing two years.