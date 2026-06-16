Amber York is set to shave her head later this month in an effort to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research.

The Mick's Local Bakery co-owner will take part in the head shave at the bakery's Grenfell store on Saturday 27 June, with all funds raised going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

For Amber, the cause is one that hits close to home.

"There was a lovely lady in town who passed away at the start of the year from breast cancer," Amber said.

"My aunty was fighting breast cancer a couple of years ago. She's recovered now, but she's very close to my heart."

While Amber has previously raised money for the NBCF by participating in a fundraising walk, this year she decided to take on a bigger challenge.

"I just wanted to raise more money," she said.

"With the two shops (Mick's Local Bakery in Grenfell and Cowra), we've got a bit more exposure now, so I'm hoping that leads to more funds being raised."

Amber has set a fundraising target of $1000 and hopes the community will get behind the cause despite current cost-of-living pressures.

The fundraiser will be held at the Grenfell bakery, where Amber has spent the past six years.

The store will be decorated to mark the occasion, with fundraising activities planned throughout the day, including special pink treats and plans are underway for a raffle.

At midday, local hairdresser Tanya Simmonds from Grenfell Hair Salon will shave Amber's hair in front of those at the bakery.

In preparation for the event, Amber is dyeing her hair pink before it comes off.

"It's going to be freezing, but it's just hair. It grows back."

She said the temporary sacrifice was nothing compared to what many people diagnosed with breast cancer endure.

"It could be a much worse situation where I'm having surgery or treatment," she said.

Amber hopes the fundraiser will not only generate donations but also help raise awareness of a disease that affects countless Australian families.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 56 Australians are diagnosed with breast cancer every day and nine people die from the disease each day.

Funds raised through the event will support the foundation's vision of achieving zero deaths from breast cancer.

Community members are encouraged to visit Mick's Local Bakery in Grenfell on 27 June or leading up to the event, make a donation and show their support for a cause that touches the lives of so many.

Donations can also be made through Amber's online fundraising page at fundraise.nbcf.org.au/fundraisers/amberyork