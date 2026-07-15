A fundraiser held in memory of much-loved Grenfell local Tania "Chicken" has raised more than $20,000 for Young Oncology, exceeding all expectations.

Organiser Larissa Rolls said she was overwhelmed by the support received for the event, which included shaving her head, raffles, auctions and donations, all aimed at raising funds to support cancer patients and their families.

The fundraiser was established in honour of Tania, who passed away in January after her battle with breast cancer at the age of 49.

"What started as an idea to honour someone so incredibly special became something far bigger than I ever imagined," Larissa said.

"To everyone who donated, bought raffle tickets, bid in the auction, volunteered their time, shared the fundraiser or simply offered words of encouragement - thank you."

The final tally of more than $20,000 will go directly to Young Oncology, helping provide support, comfort and resources for patients undergoing treatment close to home.

Larissa said the success of the fundraiser belonged to the entire community.

"This wasn't my achievement, it was ours," she said.

"Together, we turned love into hope and made a difference."

The event attracted support from local businesses, sponsors, volunteers, family members and friends, with many contributing prizes, time and resources to ensure the fundraiser's success.

At the centre of it all was the memory of Tania, affectionately known as "Chicken".

Larissa said her friend's courage and positivity throughout her cancer journey inspired everyone who knew her.

"She faced every challenge with a smile and her friendship was a gift I will always treasure," she said.

"I hope this fundraiser honours her memory and reflects just how deeply she is loved and missed."

The fundraiser also highlighted the importance of regional cancer services such as Young Oncology, which provide vital treatment and support for patients from across the district without the need to travel long distances to major centres.

For Larissa, the overwhelming community response was a reflection of the impact Tania had on those around her.

More than $20,000 was raised, but the event achieved something even greater - bringing a community together in support of a cause close to many hearts.

"Tania's memory lives on in every act of kindness, every donation and every life this fundraiser will help," Larissa said.

"She will never be forgotten."