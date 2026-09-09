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2026 Young Woman a proud voice for Grenfell

<p>Grenfell Young Woman competition steward Lorette Walmsley, 2026 Grenfell Show Young Woman Heather Walker and Grenfell Show official guest Sue Hood from the Dubbo Show Society. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock </p>\\n
<p>Grenfell Young Woman competition steward Lorette Walmsley, 2026 Grenfell Show Young Woman Heather Walker and Grenfell Show official guest Sue Hood from the Dubbo Show Society. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock </p>\\n

Grenfell Young Woman competition steward Lorette Walmsley, 2026 Grenfell Show Young Woman Heather Walker and Grenfell Show official guest Sue Hood from the Dubbo Show Society. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock

Show tradition in safe hands with Heather Walker
Madeline Blackstock
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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