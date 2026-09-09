2026 Young Woman a proud voice for Grenfell

Heather Walker has been named the 2026 Grenfell Show Young Woman, taking on the role with a strong commitment to community, agriculture and the future of the show. A proud Grenfell local, Heather said she was passionate about both her community and the Grenfell Show and was grateful for the opportunity to represent them over the coming year. Heather has recently embarked on a new career with Jemalong Wool in Forbes as a trainee wool broker, describing the experience as an exciting new chapter. “I've really enjoyed the learning curve that comes with starting a new career, as well as the opportunities it has brought me,” she said. Heather said she was looking forward to continuing to build her knowledge and grow her clientele while also finding ways to give back to the Grenfell community. Heather is no stranger to agricultural shows having travelled the region competing in young judges competitions. This year alone at the Sydney Royal she placed second in State Grain and fourth in the Merino Fleece Young Judges competitions and added a fifth place in the State Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges. The year prior Heather won the State Grain Competition at the Sydney Royal going on to place second at the National Lawson Grains Young Grain judges Contest. The Young Woman program will provide Heather with an opportunity to build her networks, develop her skills and knowledge, and further her involvement in the local agricultural show movement. “I hope to build my networks, develop my skills and knowledge, and give back to our local show, something that is such an important part of our community." Heather said she was excited about what the next 12 months could bring. “I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity and excited to see where the next 12 months takes me." Heather was named the Grenfell Show Young Woman alongside the next generation of young competitors, with prizes presented across the Junior Stockman and Junior Showgirl sections which shows the continuing involvement of young people in the Grenfell Show and the important role they play in ensuring the tradition continues into the future. The coming year promises to be an exciting one for Heather as she will represent Grenfell at the NSW Young Woman Zone 6 Final in Nyngan on 13 February 2027 where it will be decided which Young Women will represent the Zone at the 2027 Sydney Royal Easter Show.