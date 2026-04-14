Reared on the family farm at Tumbarumba before becoming a teacher at Estella Primary School in Wagga Wagga, Emily Waters, with a top ride on Saturday, won the 1400 metres the Overall Drilling and CCC Parts-Grenfell Picnic Cup.

Apart from her regular employment and other interests, Emily Waters rides trackwork for Wagga Wagga trainer Scott Spackman and they combined to win the Cup with Ozzy The Equaliser.

Sunroe led the eight horse Cup field until Ozzy The Equaliser ($3.80) burst through the pack to score in a close finish from Sunroe (Ricky Blewitt, $5) and Individualist (Leandro Ribeiro, $4.60).

Emily Waters had started the day on a bright note when winning the feature sprint race, the 1000 metres CL Commodities-Picnic Bracelet on Cassimir which is trained at Tumbarumba by her father Mont Waters.

After enjoying a nice run in third position, Cassimir ($3.60) sprinted along the inside rail to win by a length from the leader Artieos (Dylan Parrott, $2.20 favourite) and Callie Cool (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.40).

PHOTO: Ashwood Studio Photography

Making it three wins from the last four starts, the Connie Greig, Dubbo trained Maryland Bridge (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.80) worked home strongly from last early to beat the leader Friskee Frog ( Ashley Boyd, $1.80 favourite) and Rita Red (Ricky Blewitt, $3) in the 1200 metres Whitbuild Class 2 Trophy Handicap.

Another to produce a big finish from the tail of the field was the Merv Rumble, Dubbo trained Kiltiki (Ricky Blewitt, $2.80 favourite) when beating Rogue Hero (Rebecca McRae, $7) and the Victorian trained The Village Fox (Tamsin Gough, $4.40) in the 1400 metres Evolution Mining-Conditional Picnic Handicap.

Accomplished horsewoman Sarah McIlrick from Alectown won the 1200 metres Mawhood Grenfell IGA Maiden Plate with Epic Statement (Ashley Boyd, $4.60) which led throughout to score by a length from Lucky Monkey (Paul Zerafa, $2) and Bold Bender (Leandro Ribeiro, $4.20 favourite).

PHOTO: Phillip Mccallum

Highly successful Wagga Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly won the longest race on the Picnic circuit, the 2150 metres metres McAllister Motors Class 2 Trophy Handicap with Vogelle.

Bessie Dimery brought Vogelle ($2.80 equal favourite) with a well timed run to tackle the leaders in the straight before moving clear to win by 2 lengths from The Bentley (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.80) and Testing The Cugat (Ricky Blewitt, $3.40).

Grenfell attracted a very good crowd and trainers who travelled from as far afield as Seymour in Victoria were appreciative of the many bonuses they received and the excellent turf track prepared for the meeting.

Upcoming races are the Orange Cup on Friday followed on Saturday by Tomingley Picnics and the Queen Of The West meeting at Dubbo.