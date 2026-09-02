TEKA ROUND 6

There is just three weeks to go until The Endurance Karting Association will be hosting round 6 at Bogolong Circuit on Saturday 19 September and Sunday 20 September.

The Central West Tilt ’N’ Tow 9 Hour at Grenfell Kart Club is getting closer and it is shaping up to be an absolute cracker.

There will be plenty of practice to get dialled in before qualifying and free camping at the track.

On the track there will be four hours of racing on the Saturday followed by five hours on Sunday.

In between the two days of racing there will be a Saturday night dinner thanks to the awesome Grenfell committee.

For this round, two sets of front tyres are allowed.

Over the weekend there will be a total of nine hours of endurance racing on a recently resurfaced track.

Entries are open now so get your team together and lock in your place on the grid.

GRENFELL KART CLUB DAY

The countdown is on and the grid is waiting for Grenfell Kart Club's club day on Sunday 27 September.

Get ready for an action-packed day of fun, fast and competitive racing at the home of country karting.

Check out the Karting NSW Portal for all the event details.

Get your entries in and secure your place on the grid now.

HISTORIC KARTS

Grenfell is set to come alive with the sights and sounds of historic karting when the Vintage and Historic Karting Association (VHKA) hosts the Grenfell Vintage Kart Prix on 30 and 31 October.

The two-day event will bring vintage and historic karts and their drivers together for a weekend of racing, nostalgia and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

Racing will run from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday, with scheduled events on Saturday.

Timing will also be available throughout the event.

Drivers can enter now through the Karting NSW website, with entry costing $90 per driver for the two days.

There is no limit on the number of karts that can be entered.

Adding to the weekend's fun will be the legendary VHKA raffle, featuring a range of interesting prizes.

The VHKA Pot of Golf will also make a return, this year under new rules designed to give everyone a chance of taking home the massive trophy.

For visitors wanting to make a weekend of it, camping will be available on site, while the canteen will be open throughout the event.

A presentation dinner will be held on Saturday night, with attendees asked to advise organisers if they plan to attend.

With historic machinery, competitive racing and plenty of old-fashioned karting camaraderie, the Grenfell Vintage Kart Prix promises a weekend of “Legendary Racing. Great Memories.”

Organisers are encouraging drivers and spectators to head to Grenfell for the event and experience the atmosphere of vintage karting.