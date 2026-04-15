By MADAM SECRETARY

Grade 4 women

What a great weekend we had at Forbes Bowling Club playing in the Mid West Region - Div 4 Women’s Weekend Pennant.

There were lots of laughs, awesome bowls and great camaraderie throughout the two days, both on and off the green.

I would like to say a big thank you to the beautiful ladies from Parkes Railway, Lea, Myra, Pauline and Helen, for joining us on our pennant journey, we couldn’t have done it without you.

It’s so wonderful that two clubs, who couldn’t field a team on their own, could put in a composite team and play in this awesome event. Hopefully we can do it again in 2027.

On Saturday, we played a challenging game against the gorgeous girls from Condoblin and after a very close game we managed to take out the win.

Sunday was another cold and windy day, which made our game against Parkes Sports even more challenging, however, after many great bowls from both teams Parkes Sports took out the win, and we came second, 46 - 33 6.5-0.5.

Congratulations Parkes Sports on your overall win and we wish you good bowling and good luck for your future endeavours.

I would like to thank Forbes Bowling Club for their hospitality, lovely food, great bar staff, nice green and friendly club atmosphere.

A thank you also goes to the wonderful Tara for always being so helpful and welcoming, you’re a star Tara.

To the Grenfell girls, I would like to say this, I am so very proud to have played with you all.

You play in the best spirit of the game and try, with every bowl, to do your very best. Win, lose or draw you don’t lose your love of the sport and always remain committed to representing our club with great respect and pride, you’re all champions in my book.

Caragabal grade three men managed a win over Parkes.

Grade 3 men

In round 3 Caragabal were able to manage a win against Parkes Bowling and Sports Club 61-47 9-1.