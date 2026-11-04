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Tractors pull a crowd in Grenfell

<p>Yatesy\\'s Rocket competed in the Limited Minis. PHOTOS: Grant Shawcross</p>\\n
<p>Yatesy\\'s Rocket competed in the Limited Minis. PHOTOS: Grant Shawcross</p>\\n

Yatesy's Rocket competed in the Limited Minis. PHOTOS: Grant Shawcross

Grenfell Tractor Pull roving report from Down Under Modified Tractor Pullers is in from their round in Grenfell
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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