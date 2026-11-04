Tractors pull a crowd in Grenfell

Teams rolled into Grenfell for the latest round of the Down Under Modified Tractor Pullers series last month, with the Dirt Drs crew first on site as usual. Spectators soon filled the grandstand on 17 October at the Grenfell Showground as the junior mower class opened the event. Three mowers took to the track: The General 2, Thor and the newly revamped Wolverine Fawn. Under the new competition format, competitors completed a test pull followed by three competition runs, with their best distance counting. Wolverine Fawn claimed victory by just 250mm over The General 2, while Thor finished rounded out the field. Three Grenfell youngsters were then given the opportunity to try the track, with plenty of smiles all round. The junior competitors later returned to put on a crowd-pleasing display, lifting the front wheels as the “party hooks” were engaged. With tractors assembled Belinda performed the National Anthem before a minute's silence was observed in memory of Malcolm Stevens, Justin McCann and Ross Hunter. The quiet moment ended when Ruptured Duck 3.0 fired up, signalling the start of competition. Limited Minis A new differential may have been fitted to Yatesy's Rocket, but the driver still found the banks twice during competition. The Marshal produced strong distances but struggled to hold a straight line up the track. The Nyngan trio again set the benchmark, with Ruptured Duck 3.0 taking the class ahead of Little Willey and Gambler. A special mention goes to the Beer n Bullshit Racing team. After Little Willey suffered a differential failure during the second pull-off, the team rushed the tractor back to the pits, replaced the diff centre and returned to the track in time to win the final event. Super Minis It was great to see Flaming Furious back in action and returning to form. The tractor consistently led the way ahead of The Marshal, with Chris having the machine running strongly throughout the day. Open Minis The Ford vs Holden battle continued right where it left off from Nyngan in round 1. This time, Infected's Barra-powered combination struggled to bring the large turbocharger onto boost quickly, while 2 Tuff made the most of the track conditions. The tractor recorded two full pulls and finished just 5m short of a third. Outlaw Minis Four tractors started the day, but only two left the track under their own power. Iron Nuts produced smoke throughout the event and kept driver Mick smiling all day, while X-Rated found strong traction in the final run after showing plenty of sidewall flex. Torque'n'Dirt developed differential problems in the second round, while local favourite Tommy's Toy suffered diff issues in the third. Both teams now have workshop repairs to complete before the next round. Two-Wheel Drive Trucks Sudden Impact retired its trusty spare engine, with a newly built big block ready for competition. Spot On led the way in the opening run, but Sudden Impact found more performance as the night progressed and went on to claim overall honours. Limited Modifieds Few stories were bigger than the effort from the G and Y Gray team. On Monday morning the tractor consisted of little more than a chassis, Roadranger gearbox and rear differential. By Wednesday night it was fully assembled, and by Thursday morning it was loaded and heading north to Grenfell. With Graham behind the wheel, Dear Diff was driven a little more carefully than usual, with its regular driver unavailable. Full Throttle won the opening pull before Shilberite claimed the next two runs. The pair were closely matched throughout the event and needed a pull-off after the opening round. Meanwhile, Riverina Screamer attacked the track as though it was towing a loaded road train rather than a sled carrying more than 13 tonnes of downforce. Simmo jokingly offered to return the sled to the start line, although everyone knew the tractor's turning circle would make that a challenge. Pro Stock Open The John Deere rivalry between brothers provided another highlight of the night. After the first two hooks the score was locked at one-all, leaving the final run to decide the class. Just 1.6m separated the pair, with Wolverine Deere claiming bragging rights on this occasion ahead of Wicked Whitetail. The Down Under Modified Tractor Pullers series now turns its attention to the next round, with competitors already preparing for another big weekend of action in Whittlesea Victoria.