Grenfell Touch Football is gearing up for another season, with registrations now open as the competition prepares to return for its second year. Following the success of its inaugural season, touch footy will kick off on Monday 30 November, with seniors, cubs and juniors again taking to the field. This season will also see the introduction of a new Family Division, giving players aged seven through to opens the opportunity to play alongside their children, parents, grandparents, partners and friends. The new division will feature modified rules, with an emphasis on fun, inclusion, safety and junior development, creating another opportunity for families to get involved in the sport together. Supported by major sponsor the Criterion Hotel, the competition will run until the Christmas holidays before taking a six-week break and returning on Monday 1 February 2027, for a further five weeks leading into finals. Registrations close on Thursday 26 November, with separate registration options available for seniors, cubs and juniors, and the new Family Division. Players wishing to compete in both their regular age division and the Family Division will need to complete a separate registration for each. Junior teams and competition structures will be finalised closer to the season start, once registration numbers are known, allowing organisers to balance teams according to players' ages and skill levels. The club has also welcomed Jim McClelland as its new secretary, joining Josh Bateman in helping drive the competition into its second year. Organisers are encouraging new players and families to get involved, while also calling for volunteers to help keep the competition growing, including committee members, junior coaches and referees. Senior and family team captains are asked to email their team name and full player list to touch@grenfelljrl.com.au once registered. For more information or to register, contact Josh Bateman or Jim McClelland, or visit the GJRL Touch Football Hub Facebook group. With a new division on offer and another season ahead, organisers are hoping to build on the competition's first year and get even more of the Grenfell community involved.