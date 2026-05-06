CROSS COUNTRY

Grenfell Public School held its annual Cross Country Carnival on 24 April at the Grenfell Racecourse.

Students from every year level participated, sharing their achievements with classmates, teachers, and families.

Parents and staff attended to support the runners and help with organisation, ensuring everything ran smoothly throughout the day.

The sunny weather made for an enjoyable day outdoors, adding to the positive atmosphere of the event.

The school’s P and C generously provided a BBQ lunch, which was enjoyed by students, families, and staff after the races.

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Principal Brent Cartwright, congratulated all students on their participation.

“We are proud of the effort and sportsmanship displayed by our students. It’s great to see everyone being active and encouraging each other," Mr Cartwright said.

Top performers from the carnival will represent Grenfell Public School at the District Carnival on Friday, 8 May at Boorowa.

The event provided a positive opportunity for students to be active and come together as a school community.

School staff thanked all volunteers and families for their assistance and support in making the day successful.

The annual Cross Country Carnival remains an important fixture on Grenfell Public School’s calendar.