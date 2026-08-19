It has been a busy few weeks for sport at Grenfell Public School, with students competing in tennis and soccer.

Two stage 3 tennis teams travelled to Orange to compete in the tennis competition with both teams representing Grenfell Public School proudly throughout the day.

Grenfell Public School tennis team, Hilary, Mackenzie, Abbey, Adelaide, Archer, Clarence, Hudson, Harry (on the ground).

The students showed great sportsmanship, teamwork and determination.

Team A finished in 5th place, while Team B finished in 3rd place.

Angus and Braxton ready to hit the tennis court.

Team B were the highest placed public school on the day and narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Walter and Spencer working together playing tennis.

The girls’ soccer team also travelled to Lithgow last week to compete at the next level of competition.

While the result did not go their way, the girls demonstrated excellent teamwork, sportsmanship and determination throughout the day.

It was great to see students supporting one another, giving their best and representing Grenfell Public School so well. Congratulations to all students who competed and to the staff and families who supported them along the way.