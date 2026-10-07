The great fairway fellowship

They say golf is a game quietly designed to test human sanity, but the recent Bromar Engineering annual Golf Day proved that with enough community spirit - and a spectacular turnout - it can actually be a roaring success. Under weather so perfect it felt personally engineered by Bromar themselves, a massive crowd descended upon the greens. What followed was a masterclass in regional camaraderie, punctuated by the distinct sounds of booming laughter, frantic rustling in the rough, and the occasional optimistic shout of "Fore!" While some flew down the fairways with the grace of pros, others spent the day establishing new friendships born purely out of shared trauma in the bush and rocks. Scorecards may have been slightly creative, but the real victory belonged to the social fabric of our town, as strangers became mates over a mutual inability to judge a chip shot. Of course, none of this magnificent madness would be possible without the unwavering backing of Bromar Engineering. In a world where corporate support can sometimes feel distant, Bromar continues to prove they are the ultimate local champions. A massive thank you goes out to Bromar for keeping this brilliant tradition alive. It turns out you can buy friendship, and the price is just 18 holes and a brilliant day out! Results: First place Dylan Forde, Grant Torpy and Zac Torpy Second place Chris Cartman, Mitchell Wheatley and Ross Brenner Third place Glenn Beasley, Dean Baker and Luke Sheehan Fifth place Garry Handcock, Daniel Fanning and Jono Baker Sixth place Tyler Stevens and Nathan Stevens Longest drive women Jan Myers Longest drive men Glenn Beasley Nearest to pin Virginia Drogemuller