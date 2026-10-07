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The great fairway fellowship

<p>First place Dylan Forde, Grant Torpy and taking the prize from his big brother, Lachlan is Zac Torpy pictured with the host Josh Liebich.</p>\\n
<p>First place Dylan Forde, Grant Torpy and taking the prize from his big brother, Lachlan is Zac Torpy pictured with the host Josh Liebich.</p>\\n

First place Dylan Forde, Grant Torpy and taking the prize from his big brother, Lachlan is Zac Torpy pictured with the host Josh Liebich.

Laughter, lost balls, and local legends at Bromar Golf Day
Maria Neill
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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