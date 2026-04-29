Annabelle Teague has gone back-to-back in the Junior State Championships to claim the Girls Pairs title with Merrylands teammate Chanel Chakouch.

Bowls NSW held their 2025-26 State Junior Championships from 13-17 April at Cabra Bowls Club in Cabramatta.

Annabelle's pairs team mate went on to win the open fours and girls under 18 singles going 17 matches unbeaten.

It has been a busy period for Annabelle trialing for the under 25s Bio Scapes NSW squad at Caba Bowls Club followed by the pairs, singles and fours junior championships.

Mid-year, the young star has her sights set on the Australian Open Queensland, contesting both the open women's and under 18s singles.

She'll also trial for the All Schools Bowls Australia representing Combined Independent Schools.