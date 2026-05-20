On a grey and drizzly Sunday afternoon at Lawson Oval, the Grenfell Stingers produced one of the grittiest performances this writer has seen, falling 4-2 to the visiting Parkes Raptors in a spirited clash that had plenty of entertainment for the burgeoning local crowd.

Despite the scoreboard favouring Parkes at full time, the Stingers showed the sort of determination and teamwork that coaches love to see and supporters always appreciate. Playing their first home game of the season the team were ready and waiting for the opposition.

The Raptors attacked early but erratically with great defence scrambling their normally composed style but they managed to capitalise on a couple of opportunities from broken play later in the half to take control of the contest 3-0 at half time. However, Grenfell refused to go quietly and fought their way back into the game with plenty of enthusiasm and energy across the park.

One of the standout performers for the Stingers was goalkeeper Michael Walker, who produced a string of brilliant saves to keep his side in the match.

Time and again Walker threw himself into the action, denying attackers with reflex stops and committed physical clashes that earned loud applause from teammates and spectators alike.

Without his efforts between the posts, the margin could easily have blown out much further.

Further up the field, Peter Armstrong, Brendan Knight and Matty Randall worked tirelessly, launching several attacking raids from deep in their own half.

Their willingness to carry the ball forward and take the game on gave Grenfell some much-needed momentum during difficult patches of play.

Shannon McDonald backed up his early season form and covered plenty of ground and never stopped competing and was a standout for control and vision.

Grenfell’s first goal came courtesy of Steven Kermath, who delivered one of the moments of the afternoon with a perfectly placed corner kick that curled directly into the net.

Whether it was intentional or helped along by the "wind" may remain a topic of debate at training this week, but the Stingers were more than happy to celebrate it all the same and just reward for a strong and improving presence from Steven on the field in all positions.

Tom Lawrence added the home side’s second with a classy striker’s finish after a strong attacking move.

Tommy timed his run beautifully and calmly slotted home to give Grenfell renewed belief late in the contest from a strategic stint up front for our star centre back.

Stingers debutante Syed Ali worked hard marking the opposition's form player and showed a lot of gumption in his first game of soccer in seven years.

The Stingers also received valuable contributions across the field from Amber Dewar, Mark Griffin, Cassie Griffin and Blair Randall.

Jack Death, Alex Ali, Ryan Toole and Annie Gonzales looked strong upfront with Jack Death forcing a great save from their goalkeeper.

A cameo from Ben Walker brought back a warm fuzzy feeling for the supporters... possibly admiration for the stingers stalwart coming back valiantly from ankle surgery or maybe indignation for coming back early from ankle surgery but nonetheless great to have him around the team.

All players played their role with strong effort and commitment.

While the result did not fall Grenfell’s way, the side continued to encourage one another throughout the match and showed the type of team-first attitude that builds success over a season.

There were plenty of moments that summed up local sport at its best - opposition asking for beers at half time, supporters yelling encouragement and enthusiastic demands and teammates laughing off mistimed kicks and tackles that instantly became classified as a "petery".

To their credit, the Raptors proved clinical when chances appeared and made the most of key moments to secure the 4-2 victory.

Their finishing and one particularly classy striker ultimately made the difference though it’s noteworthy that they were quick to time waste and 'park the bus' as the stingers were coming hard at them for the last 25 minutes and really chasing a win which was great to see.

The Stingers displayed resilience, teamwork and no shortage of heart, and if they continue to bring the same effort and enthusiasm each week, wins aplenty are ahead of the team.

A well earned players player went to Michael Walker and big thankyou to local referee Steven Brown for helping keep our home games at home and linespersons Murray Walker, Clare Walker and Brent Cartwright stepping in when sheep had to be shedded... a truley unique situation to country soccer when ref's and players have to leave to get sheep in the shed for shearing because of the rain.

And thankyou to the Royal Hotel for hosting us and the Raptors players after the game.

Follow along with the team this season and through the clubs social media for updates on games and upcoming fixtures and get along to home games as there is a lot to love about this team and the way they go about their soccer.

The Stingers next game will be at Harrison Park, Parkes against the Parkes Vipers on Sunday 24 May at 1pm.