Stingers fall fighting in division 2 grand final

The Stingers have plenty to be proud of after a strong season culminated in a hard-fought Division 2 grand final against the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club Renegades on Sunday. The Stingers started the decider strongly, taking an early lead through Brendan Knight who calmly converted a penalty just five minutes into the match. Parkes responded before half-time, with the two sides going to the break locked at 1-all. What followed was a fiercely contested second half, with both teams working tirelessly and the match carrying all the intensity expected of a grand final. The Renegades eventually found the decisive goal from a free kick around 15 metres out, leaving the Stingers trailing 2-1. Grenfell threw everything at Parkes in the final 15 to 20 minutes as they searched for an equaliser, but the Renegades' defence held firm. Despite the disappointing result, Stingers coach Mark Harvey said he could not have been prouder of his team's season. “It has been brilliant,” Harvey said. “I think team morale, commitment and the standard of football and the way we've held ourselves as a team has been professional.” Harvey said the Stingers played the grand final in the right spirit, with players showing fairness, respect and a willingness to work for one another. The Stingers biggest supporters on the sidelines during the division 2 grand final in Parkes. “We haven't got the result we would have liked, but I think we can really hold our heads up high in the way we played as a team, backed each other up and really played good football,” he said. “As the coach, I'm extremely happy with the team, very proud of them and it has been an absolute privilege to coach them this year.” The Stingers' success was built around a strong squad, with the club unable to field an under-17 team this season and several of its juniors stepping up to play senior football throughout the year. The team also welcomed a number of new players, creating what Harvey described as a strong mix of youth and experience. With 23 players on the books, some players had to miss out on grand final selection. Harvey said that was a difficult decision, but emphasised that the season had been a genuine squad effort. “It really was a big team effort,” he said. “It wasn't just 17 players on grand final day.” The club will remain active in the coming months, with the Stingers preparing a team for an over-35s gala day in Cowra, while Grenfell Soccer Club's summer seven-a-side competition will also get underway. Harvey said the club welcomes anyone interested in getting involved. Away from the playing field, Harvey was also keen to acknowledge the volunteers who continue to underpin the Stingers. He gave special recognition to long-serving club contributors Ben Walker, Murray Walker, Gary Noan and Mitch Wheatley for their years of work, as well as the club's executive team of Kirstie Evers, Cathy Griffin, Lisa Coleman and David for the work they do behind the scenes to keep the club operating. “Without volunteers like that, we don't have clubs,” Harvey said. For the Stingers, the Division 2 grand final may have ended in disappointment, but the season has left the club with plenty of positives to build on heading into next year. With juniors continuing to make the step into senior football, new players joining the squad and a strong team culture firmly in place, the Stingers will be looking to go one step further when the Lachlan competition returns next season with Harvey saying they will be back "bigger and better".