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Stingers fall fighting in division 2 grand final

<p>The Stingers faced Parkes Bowling and Sports Club Renegades in the division 2 grand final on Sunday. </p>\\n
<p>The Stingers faced Parkes Bowling and Sports Club Renegades in the division 2 grand final on Sunday. </p>\\n

The Stingers faced Parkes Bowling and Sports Club Renegades in the division 2 grand final on Sunday.

Stingers coach Mark Harvey can already guarantee the Stingers will be back bigger and better next year
Madeline Blackstock
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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