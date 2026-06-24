The Grenfell Stingers have delivered a mix of grit and resilience across the past two rounds of competition, with a hard-fought win followed by a challenging outing that tested the squad’s depth and determination.

In Round 5 Grenfell returned to the field after a two-week break and wasted no time re-establishing their form.

Facing the Parkes Renegades, the Stingers held firm in a tightly contested match to secure a 2–1 victory.

Shannon was recognised for her contribution earning the Players’ Player award for the round.

Round 6 proved a tougher assignment, as the Stingers came up against the Forbes Foxes.

Despite the 5–0 scoreline, the result did not reflect the effort shown by the Grenfell side.

Early in the match, the team was reduced to ten players following a red card just minutes into the game, placing them at an immediate disadvantage.

Andy Knight’s efforts did not go unnoticed, taking home the Players’ Player honours for his performance in difficult circumstances.

Looking ahead, the Grenfell Stingers are set to take on the Parkes Services Leopards in Round 7.

The match will be played at Harrison Park, Parkes, on Sunday 28 June as the team looks to bounce back.

Despite the mixed results, the Stingers remain well placed on the competition ladder, currently sitting in fourth position with seven rounds to go.

Support the Grenfell Soccer Club

Support the Grenfell Soccer Club through their 2026 pie drive fundraiser.

Every pie sold helps support club players, club facilities and equipment.

Orders and payments close 1 July with collection on 15 July.

Pies will be ordered from Wilders Bakery.

Go the the Grenfell Soccer Club Facebook page to see order form for more details regarding payment and ordering.

For order forms or enquiries, please contact: davina_m_9@hotmail.com Get behind our local players and support this community fund raiser.