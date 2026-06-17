The annual Cowra Ladies Open Tournament was once again a wonderful showcase of women's golf, attracting competitors from across the region over three days of competitive play.

While the weather on the opening day was less than ideal, with rain setting in towards the latter part of the afternoon, the damp conditions failed to dampen the spirits of the many golfers participating in the event.

Players persevered through the challenging conditions, displaying the determination and sportsmanship that make country golf so special.

Grenfell Golf Club was proudly represented by five ladies throughout the tournament, all of whom were outstanding ambassadors for our club both on and off the course.

Leading the way was Megan Starr, who truly lived up to her surname by being the "star" of the week.

Megan Starr with Cowra Mayor Paul Smith.

Megan produced an impressive performance to finish runner-up in the Division 2 36-Hole Scratch event and runner-up in the Division 2 36-Hole Handicap competition.

Adding to her successful week, Megan was also a member of the winning team in Thursday's Teams Event alongside two fellow competitors, Cookie Dobel and Jenny Dresser from Cowra.

Not to be outdone, Grenfell pair Sally Mitton and Maria Neill combined brilliantly to secure runner-up honours in the Division 1 Foursomes Handicap event, a fantastic achievement against a strong field of players.

Maria Neill and Sally Mitton secured runner-up honours in the Division 1 Foursomes Handicap event.

Adding to the club's success, Leanne Young enjoyed some good fortune by taking home one of the tournament raffle prizes.

Congratulations to all five Grenfell representatives on their efforts and achievements throughout the tournament.

Their performances, sportsmanship and positive attitude were a credit to themselves and to Grenfell Golf Club.

We are proud of the way they represented our club and community at this prestigious event.