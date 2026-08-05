Community sporting clubs and organisations across the Weddin Shire are encouraged to apply for funding through the Local Sport Grant Program.

The program aims to strengthen community sport by:

Increasing participation and supporting long-term involvement in sport.

Reducing barriers and improving access to sporting opportunities.

Creating safe, welcoming and inclusive environments for under-represented groups, including women and girls, multicultural communities, people with disability, First Nations peoples and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Improving the financial sustainability and governance of community sporting clubs.

Enhancing the quality, adaptability and environmental sustainability of sporting facilities across New South Wales.

Strong local sporting clubs play an important role in building healthy, connected and resilient communities.

This funding provides an opportunity for clubs to invest in facilities, equipment, programs and initiatives that will benefit participants for years to come.

Applicants are encouraged to begin preparing their applications now.

If your club requires a letter of support, please allow sufficient time for requests to be processed prior to the application deadline.

Applications are now open and close at 1pm on Monday 24 August.

For further information about the Local Sport Grant Program, including funding opportunities and support letter requests, visit www.stephcooke.com.au/funding-opportunities

All eligible local sporting clubs and organisations are encouraged to take advantage of this funding opportunity.