Two weeks ago Grenfell Junior Rugby League's under 17s league tag girls celebrated their first win of the season defeating Condobolin 24-22 in a nail biting match.

Grenfell Junior Rugby League haven't had an under 17s league tag team for a very long time so this season has been something truly special for the junior club.

A group of local Grenfell girls came together with some returning to the game after years away and many playing tag for the very first time.

Week after week the girls have turned up to training and game day, giving nothing less than their best.

The growth they've shown from their first game to now has been incredible the club said and they should all be proud of how far they've come.

Not only have they grown as footballers, but they are also a beautiful bunch of girls who have supported, encouraged and lifted each other every step of the way.

They have created something really special together.

Grenfell Junior Rugby League is proud to say this is what junior footy is all about, showing up, supporting your teammates, working hard, and never giving up.

Their determination and persistence have paid off and their first win is a well deserved reward for all their effort.

The last round of junior rugby league will be played this Saturday where Grenfell's teams will face Red Bend at Red Bend.