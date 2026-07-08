Grenfell Public School students have been proudly representing the school across a range of sporting events over the past few weeks, demonstrating determination, teamwork and excellent sportsmanship wherever they competed.

A group of students recently travelled to Orange to compete in the Western Cross Country Championships.

Despite the very cold conditions, all of our runners gave their best effort and represented the school with pride.

Jed, Harry, Liam and Logan competing at the Western Cross Country Championships in Orange.

It was fantastic to see students challenge themselves and show such resilience throughout the day.

Congratulations to everyone who took part.

We also had a group of students travel to Young for the Mortimer League Stars Challenge.

The day was a wonderful celebration of Rugby League and League Tag, with students enjoying the opportunity to compete against schools from across the region.

Grenfell Public School students made their way to Young for the Mortimer League Stars Challenge organised by NRL Development. Back: Archer, Braxton, Logan, Max and Walter. Front: Liam, Jed and Ted.

Our students displayed great skill, enthusiasm and teamwork throughout the competition.

We would like to thank the NRL Development team for organising the event, the referees for giving their time, and the St Mary's Young P&C for providing the canteen and supporting the day.

Competing in league tag these Grenfell Public School student had fun at the Mortimer League Stars Challenge organised by NRL Development in Young. Back: Faith, Ebony, Payten, Poppy-Rose, Hilary, Abbey and Faith. Front: Octavia, Adelaide, Bronte, Georgia and May.

On 12 June our soccer teams travelled to Cowra to compete in the next stage of competition.

Both teams represented the school exceptionally well.

The boys played a strong and competitive match, finishing with an impressive 5–3 victory.

Our girls were outstanding, producing a dominant performance to secure a remarkable 13–0 win.

We are incredibly proud of the effort, teamwork and sportsmanship shown by all of our students across these events.

A special congratulations goes to our girls' soccer team, who will now progress to the next stage of competition in Lithgow.

We wish them the very best of luck.

Thank you also to Mr Kilby, Mr Dabin and Mrs White for their coaching, support and encouragement of our students throughout these events.

The Grenfell Public School boys soccer team had an impressive 5–3 victory over Cowra. Back: Mr Kilby, Archer, Alf, Braxton, Aiden, Logan, Jed and Aaron. Front: Noah, Angus, Harry, Spencer and Hudson.

Their dedication and commitment helped ensure a positive and successful experience for all students involved.

Well done to all students for representing our school so positively and for the pride, determination and sportsmanship they displayed at each event.