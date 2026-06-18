Round two of the season began with the Panthers travelling to Young with both grades.

The Pinks started slowly with Young receiving a penalty try and then crossing the line again to lead by 12 nil ten minutes into the game.

The home sides euphoria was short lived when Hannah R crossed for the Pinks and the conversion narrowed Young’s lead to five points.

Mia was next to secure a try, and the score was 12 all.

Right on half time Amber scored a try, Hannah R converted and the half time score had the Pinkies in front 19-12.

The Pinkies unleashed in the second half and scored 29 unanswered points.

Hannah R was on a roll, scoring the first two tries of the second half including a lovely dive over the top of the opposition.

Unfortunately, neither conversion hit the mark and the score was 29-12.

Jaz then chimed in with a try and the attempted conversion hit the post.

Hannah R made the most of a Yabettes mistake when one of their players ran the wrong way, threw a pass which was intercepted and Hannah scored again.

Hannah hit the mark again right on full time and her two drop goal conversions saw the final score at 48-12 to the Pinkies.

Points were incredibly hard to pick with a lot of work being done in the rucks to produce the opportunities for the try scorers.

Three points was shared between Amber and Hannah R, 2 points went to Faith, and 1 point was shared between Gabby and Casey.

Rhylee and her orange head gear got players player.

Unfortunately, the men could not achieve the same as the girls.

Young opened the scoring with a penalty and two unconverted tries, and the score was 13 nil ten minutes into the game.

The Panthers were on the attack and Young conceded penalty after penalty in an attempt to keep them out.

Eventually the referee had enough and gave two yellow cards to Young within the space of a minute.

Despite playing two men down Young scored a further two penalty goals to lead 19 nil as half time approached.

With one minute left in the half a scuffle broke out and the clock was stopped.

The end result was that the second half commenced with two Yabbies and three Panthers taking no further part in the game.

Young opened the scoring in the second half with a converted try but despite being a man down on their opposition the men in black didn’t give up.

Matty scored a try, Brodie converted and the score was 26-7.

Young then let loose, scoring two tries and two conversions to blow the score out to 40-7.

The Panthers never gave up, and Bula scored the final try of the match.

Brodie converted and the final score was 45-14.

Three points went to Brodie, 2 points to Tom and one point was shared between Jim and Harry.

Rhys got players player.

Next week we host Boorowa.

The Goldies currently lead the men’s ladder, and the Goldilocks are yet to win a game.

It is also Ladies Day, and tickets are available on 123tix and also on the day.

Jump onto our Facebook page for more details at Grenfell Rugby Union Club.

Come down to RB Bembrick field for a great day of rugby and socialising.