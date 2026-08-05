On Sunday 26 July the mixed foursomes championship were played.

The conditions were a little trying with some light rain and very cold conditions but six pairs fronted up to play.

Everyone enjoyed a really good day with plenty of fun and frivolity a good part of the day.

After 27 holes the winners were announced.

Chris Cartman and his partner Sally Mitton were the winners of the gross with the Terrific score of 113, runners up were team of Daniel Fanning and Megan Starr with 141.

Chris and Sally also won the net with score of 941/4, the runners up were Ross Brenner and Jan Myers with 1091/2.

A great days golf was enjoyed by all.