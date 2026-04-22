Sydney Royal

Two young riders from Grenfell Pony Club and Zone 2 have proudly represented their community on one of the biggest stages in the country, competing in the Pony Club Classes at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Adelaide Conron riding Nulla and Ava Baker on Biscuits rode with confidence and composure as they competed against Pony Club riders from all over NSW.

Their dedication to training was clear in the way they presented themselves and their horses, demonstrating polished skills, excellent horsemanship, and the sportsmanship that sits at the heart of Pony Club values.

Leading the Grand Parade of Pony Club NSW Riders at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Pony Club continues to be one of the best pathways for young equestrians to learn, grow, and have a great time with friends.

It offers structured coaching, supportive friendships, and opportunities to compete at every level, from local rallies to major state events like the Sydney Royal Easter Show and State Championships.

Zone 2 President Antonia Brown said the girls’ achievements reflect both their hard work and the strength of the Grenfell Pony Club community.

“Adelaide and Ava rode beautifully and represented Zone 2 and Grenfell Pony Club with such pride," Antonia said.

"They and their families worked incredibly hard to get to this level, and it showed in the way they handled themselves in the ring. We’re very proud of their efforts.”

The season continues to offer exciting opportunities for riders across the district. Canowindra Pony Club will host their competition weekend on 16–17 May, welcoming riders from across the region.

In November this year, Zone 2, the region which Grenfell Pony club is a part of, will proudly host the Pony Club NSW State Showjumping and Jumping Equitation Championships in Gundagai, drawing competitors from all corners of the state.

Anyone interested in joining Pony Club or learning more about local activities can contact Grenfell Pony Club through their Facebook page or grenfellponyclub1@gmail.com

Inter-School's Equestrian Challenge

Adelaide Conron has taken out the champion title in the primary 60cm show jumping at this year's Inter-School's Equestrian Challenge in Albury.

During the championships which were held in March Adelaide placed in each of her disciplines with her horse Nulla.

Showjumping was her most successful discipline placing first in the primary 60cm one round and second in the primary 60cm immediate jump off which earnt her the title of primary 60cm champion.

Adelaide Conron competed in the Inter-School's Equestrian Challenge in Albury.

Her next best result was in the mount and rider classes where she competed in the primary novice class and placed equal third.

In sporting Adelaide placed fourth in the primary bending and in dressage she placed sixth in primary preliminary 1.1 to then go on to placed fourth in primary preliminary 1.2.

At the conclusion of the championships Adelaide was named part of the reserve champion school.

Young Gymkahna

A bit closer to home Annabelle Randall and her pony Spirit participated in the Young Pony Club Gymkahna where she won 3rd place in the March past.