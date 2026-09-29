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Record run to cup win

<p>Talkachino with apprentice Jacob Stiff claiming the Grenfell Cup 1.74 lengths ahead of Parkes trained JessandI ridden by Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari.\\t</p>\\n
<p>Talkachino with apprentice Jacob Stiff claiming the Grenfell Cup 1.74 lengths ahead of Parkes trained JessandI ridden by Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari.\\t</p>\\n

Talkachino with apprentice Jacob Stiff claiming the Grenfell Cup 1.74 lengths ahead of Parkes trained JessandI ridden by Forbes apprentice Jess Del Frari.

Talkachino tops the field in record-breaking Grenfell Cup / time
Madeline Blackstock
September 29, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 30, 2026 • 04:59

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