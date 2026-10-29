Rams calling for next generation of female players

The Western Rams are searching for the next generation of female rugby league talent, with expressions of interest open for those keen to trial for the 2027 Country Championships squad. The regional rep club has partnered with the Penrith Panthers and are working towards creating a genuine and sustainable pathway for female rugby league across Western NSW. Players aged 18 to 23 will have the opportunity to impress selectors at the Western Rams Open Women's Trial in Orange on Saturday 7 November. The trial will be held at Orange High School with the afternoon starting time to be confirmed. It will provide an opportunity for players to showcase their skills and be considered for selection within the Western Rams representative program. Players who are interested in trialling are encouraged to complete the online EOI form to register: https://www.cognitoforms.com/PenrithPanthers3/WesternRamsOPENWomensTrial. They will be assessed by coaching staff before final squad selections are made. Western Rams officials are encouraging all eligible players with ambitions of competing at the representative level to register their interest and seize the opportunity to earn a place in the 2027 campaign.