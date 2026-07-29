Young Quandialla netballer Macey Yerbury has continued her impressive rise through the ranks, proudly representing West Wyalong Junior Netball at the 2026 Netball NSW Junior State Titles in Camden.

A member of the West Wyalong Under 12 representative team, Yerbury has earned a reputation as one of the club's promising young talents through her determination, skill and team-first approach.

Playing in attack, she impressed throughout the representative season with her movement in the shooting circle, ability to create space and composure under pressure.

Coaches praised her strong work ethic, commitment to continual improvement and the encouragement she provides to teammates both on and off the court.

Her positive attitude and willingness to put the team first made her a valued member of the representative squad.

The state titles campaign capped another successful season for Yerbury, who was also part of the West Wyalong Junior Netball Vixens side that finished runners-up in the Under 11 grand final.

After months of training and preparation, Yerbury and her teammates travelled to Camden to compete against some of the strongest junior netball teams from across NSW in the three-day carnival.

West Wyalong showed plenty of resilience throughout the tournament, playing 19 matches to finish 18th overall with one win, one draw, 16 losses and one bye.

The team's highlight came in Round 4 with a convincing 19-6 victory over Muswellbrook.

Several other matches went down to the wire, including narrow one-goal losses to Southern Highlands (12-11) and Woolgoolga District (12-11), as well as a 13-12 loss to Manning Valley.

West Wyalong also secured an 11-all draw with Quirindi.

While the results did not always fall their way, the experience of competing against quality opposition provided invaluable development for the young squad.