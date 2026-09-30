Quandialla premiership reunion this Sunday to mark 50 years

A special reunion is being planned in Quandialla to mark 50 years since the town’s 1976 premiership. Organised by Rob Reeves, the reunion will be held at the Quandialla Bowling Club on Sunday4 October 4, the day after the Bribbaree Show and during the long weekend. Proceedings will kick off at around 11am, with former players, supporters and community members encouraged to attend and celebrate the milestone. Organisers are hoping for a strong turnout and those planning to attend are asked to let Rob Reeves know to assist with catering. Visitors are welcome to bring their caravans or campers and make a weekend of it. More information can be found on the Facebook event '1976 Premiers Reunion'.