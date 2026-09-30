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Quandialla premiership reunion this Sunday to mark 50 years

<p>The 1976 Quandialla premiership winning team reunion is planned to be held this Sunday. </p>\\n
<p>The 1976 Quandialla premiership winning team reunion is planned to be held this Sunday. </p>\\n

The 1976 Quandialla premiership winning team reunion is planned to be held this Sunday.

50 years since Quandialla's 1976 premiership calls for a special reunion this long weekend
September 30, 2026 • 04:54
Updated, September 30, 2026 • 04:54

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