It seems our club president has friends in high places - or at least a direct line to the weather bureau. For the annual President’s Golf Day, the conditions couldn't have been scripted better. Clear skies, a gentle breeze, and fairways in prime condition set the stage for a great day of golf. The members certainly answered the call, delivering a fantastic turnout. Brilliant to see so many familiar faces out on the course. While the scoring was competitive and a few bragging rights were firmly cemented at the 19th hole, the real winner of the day was the club spirit. Events like these don't just happen on their own. A massive thank you goes out to the volunteers for having the course looking immaculate, the clubhouse team for keeping everyone watered, and of course, to our president for hosting a cracking day out. Here’s to many more rounds in weather just like it. During presentations, Little Zac did a top job alongside President Wez Makin, making sure everyone received the correct trophies without a hitch. Results: Best Stableford - Grant Torpy Men's Winner - Sid Matthews Ladies Winner - Virginia Drogemuller NTP - Ross Greenaway and Wayne Holz