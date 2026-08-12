CARAGABAL COUNTRY CLUB

BOWLS

Caragabal Bowls Club have had a successful weekend at the 2026 Cowra Breakout Pairs tournament.

Caragabal's Mitch Pollock and Wade Death placed first out of 58 teams from across the state adding aother big achievement for the small club.

GOLF

Don’t forget this weekend is the Caragabal men’s golf open at the Caragabal Country Golf Club.

Entry is $50 which includes breakfast and two course lunch and juniors a $20 entry fee.

Tee time will be from 9am on Saturday 16 August.

Prizes will be awrded to Mens A, B and C grades stroke and handicap, vets handicap, junior handicap, nearest the pins, longest drive, drive and chip and a novice section.

For registrations phone or text Jacob on 0499 357 529.