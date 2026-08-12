Last Saturday the Pinkies headed to Cootamundra to take on minor premiers Temora for a chance to advance directly into the grand final.

Temora was determined to continue their domination on the field and within 10 minutes they had posted 2 tries and led 12 nil.

The Pinks defence held for the next few passages of play but Temora crossed the line twice more, despite great chasing efforts from the Grenfell girls.

We lost the ball as we neared our try line and despite some great tackles Temora scored again before the bell to lead 31 nil.

Coach Tim the Terrific obviously offered some words of wisdom at half time as Hannah scored first to bring the deficit back to 26.

Temora were having none of this and crossed again to take the lead further, at 38-5.

Grenfell were playing like a different team in the second half with tries to both Faith and Rhylee taking the score to 38-15, where it remained until full time.

The Pink Panthers had plenty of positives to take out of the game, including outscoring Temora in the 2nd half and never laying down.

The scrums were exceptional and the lessons learnt will stand the Pinks in good stead when they take on the Harden girls this Saturday at 2pm.

This match is sudden death with the winner going through to the big dance and the loser going to a debrief at their favourite watering hole.

The Pinks have beaten Harden both times the sides met this year, but Harden will have a huge home ground crowd advantage with both grades in the final.

We urge everyone to travel to Harden to support the Pink Panthers in their bid to reach another grand final.