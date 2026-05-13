On a very cool evening the Panther teams travelled to West Wyalong.

The girls kicked off at 7pm and Wyalong scored a converted try four minutes into the game, giving the home crowd an early chance to cheer.

The cheer was short lived when Amber scored a try, kicked the conversion and the half time score was 7 all.

The second half was all the Pink Panthers.

Amber scored and converted again, crossed the try line for a third time and Hannah R converted.

With three minutes to go the Pinkies were up 21-7.

A last minute try to Hannah R put the full time score at 26-7 to Grenfell.

Amber collected 3 points, Hannah R added 2 to her tally and Gabby and Casey both got a point each.

Faith got player’s player.

The men then took to the field in what can only be described as a stop and start game of rugby.

Despite both teams attacking their line, the only points in the first half were two penalty goals to Wyalong and the half time score was 6-0.

The second half was marred by constant stoppages in play with the referee talking to both teams about “talk”.

As one Grenfell supporter said, “he’s an auctioneer, of course he’s going to chat.”

A yellow card for each side and further stoppages had the crowd wondering how much rugby they were going to see.

Another penalty to West Wyalong saw the final score at 9 nil to the home team.

Once again, the Panthers had another close game, and it is only a matter of time until they grab the first win of the season and open the floodgates.

Irome got 3 points, Jim H got 2 and 1 point was shared by Harry and Lachie. Harry was awarded players player.

Next week the teams travel to Temora on Friday for another game under lights.

The Pinkies will be missing some players due to other commitments but will still put it to the Tuskerettes.

The men are on the cusp of victory and hopefully will come away with a win.

The following week is a Mens only game at home against Condobolin as well as Ladies Day.

For the full draw and other club events check out the Grenfell Rugby Union Club Facebook page.