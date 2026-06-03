Both rugby teams travelled to Harden on Saturday with the Pinkies opening the final game of the round.

Harden and Grenfell were tied on points prior to the game, and the winner would take a clear 2nd spot on the ladder.

Five minutes into the game Amber opened the scoring and the Pinkies led 5 nil.

Harden hit back minutes later, and the conversion saw the home team take the lead 7-5.

Hannah R was next to cross the line and an Amber conversion put the half time score at 12-7 to the Pinks.

Just two minutes into the second half the Hannah R and Amber combination struck again, and the score was 19-7 to the visitors.

Harden knew that 2nd place was on the line and a converted try to the She Devils brought the home side to within 5 points.

The Pinkies held on and won the match 19-14, cementing their 2nd place spot at the end of round 1.

Hannah R picked up 3 points and players player, Amber got 2 points and Faith got 1 point.

The men in black then took to the field against the ladder leaders.

Harden were keen to stamp their dominance on the game but their first foray to the line yielded nothing after the referee ruled a forward pass.

The Red Devils were not to be denied, and they scored a converted try a few minutes later, to take the lead 7 nil.

Harden then launched an onslaught on the Grenfell line and despite great defense by the Panthers they finally crossed for another try after being denied three attempts prior to scoring.

Harden scored another 2 tries prior to half time but failed to convert and the half time score was 19 nil to the home side.

The second half saw neither team do anything extraordinary, although the Panthers continued to slog through the rain and some interesting decisions on field.

Harden eventually broke the second half scoring drought, and the final score was 26 nil to the ladder leaders.

Fin picked up a well deserved 3 points, Rhys collected 2 points and joint players player and Choof also collect joint players player and 1 point.

Next week is a general bye for the June long weekend and round 2 commences with an away game against Young.

Both of the Young sides sit in 4th place and will be looking to cement these positions.

All supporters are encouraged to travel to Young and enjoy some old fashioned rivalry.

Girls kick off at 2pm and the boys at 3.15pm. See you at Cranfield Oval.