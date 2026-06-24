The Grenfell Goannas hosted the Eugowra Golden Eagles on Sunday in a special Cancer Awareness Pink Round, with both clubs coming together to honour those affected by cancer and first grade competing for the Marilyn Horne Shield.

While the visitors proved too strong on the scoreboard, the day was about much more than football with players, supporters and volunteers remembering loved ones and supporting an important cause.

In the men's match, Eugowra retained the Marilyn Horne Shield with a convincing 62-0 victory over the Goannas.

Golden Eagles goal-kicker Preston Thorpe was outstanding with the boot successfully converting nine of 10 attempts, while William Fonohema proved difficult to contain crossing for four tries.

Despite the result the Goannas continued to battle hard throughout the contest sporting their bright pink socks.

The Goannas were without Jai Purdie, Caleb Haddin and Wayde Mills.

Players' Player honours were shared between three, while Frazer Ryder in the number 7, TJ, Jaxon Greenaway, Sai and Mhusty were recognised with points for their efforts on the day.

The Shield match carries special significance for Grenfell.

Marilyn Horne was a much-loved member of the Goannas club for many years contributing in countless roles including bookkeeper, event organiser, jersey washer and club taxi.

Marilyn lost her battle with cancer in 2018 and the annual fixture serves as a tribute to her memory and to all those who have been impacted by cancer.

The Goannas league tag side were defeated 6-28 by the Eugowra Golden Eagles but were sporting their pink jerseys.

Before first grade took to the field the Girlannas went down 28-6 to Eugowra.

Eugowra's Claire Amor was impressive with the boot, landing four conversions from five attempts.

Grenfell's lone try came through Faith Smith, with Emily Brenner adding the conversion.

The Girlannas proudly wore their Ladies Day/Night jerseys during the Pink Round, with the club acknowledging the generous support of sponsors Major Mix (Keryl and Matt McCann), Alan Scott and the Criterion Hotel Grenfell.

Strong performances from Marley Loader, Sophie Berry, Faith Smith and Holly Sirol stood out for Grenfell, with Sirol also earning the Players' Player award.

Both the Goannas and Girlannas will head to Blayney this Sunday as the come up against the Blayney Bears.

Currently on the league tag ladder the Girlannas sit ahead of the Bears on ninth and the Bears bottom of the ladder on 11th.

In first grade the Bears sit ahead of the Goannas in fifth and the Goannas on the bottom in 11th.