Last Saturday was the final round game of the 2026 season.

In front of a large crowd of sponsors, spectators and seasoned veterans from the 1995 campaign Grenfell took on Harden in both grades.

The Pink Panthers kicked off the day, sealing a good win over the Harden She-Devils.

Hannah opened the scoring with a try early in the game, but the conversion missed.

Harden hit back almost immediately and when their conversion hit the upright the score was 5 all.

Faith then crossed the line for the Pinks, followed by Hannah a few minutes later and the halftime score was 17-5 to Grenfell.

Faith scored again early in the second half and Hannah converted, increasing the lead to 19 points.

The final try of the game went to Hannah, and full time saw the Pinks win 29-5.

It was a good hit out prior to taking on Temora next week in the major semifinal.

The men in black then took the field and Harden was the first to score with an unconverted try.

Sai hit back for the home side and it was 5 all.

Harden began to hit their straps and scored 2 converted tries to bring the score to 19-5 at the break.

The half time pep talk from the Grenfell coaching cartel obviously worked as the Panthers came out firing.

Loa made a steamroller of a run, and it looked like try time for the Panthers.

Within the first ten minutes Grenfell had 2 tries disallowed for forward passes before Loa finally breached the Harden defence, Brodie converted and Grenfell trailed by a converted try.

An intercept pass eventually led to Harden scoring another try, and when they scored again the scoreboard read 31-12 to the visitors.

Sai then produced a bit of magic and Loa’s conversion of the try moved the score to 31-19.

A try to Harden in the dying stages gave the win to the Red Devils 36-19.

Sai was awarded the Bill Eastaway medal for Players Player on the day.

The Panthers kept improving all season and congratulations should go to the coaches and all the players.

A special thank you to the supporters who travelled with the team throughout the year.

This Saturday at 2pm the Pinks will play Temora at Cootamundra for a chance to go straight through to the big dance.

Break out your pink and black and come and support the girls.

Another date for the diary is presentation night to be held on Friday 28 August at the Grenfell Bowling Club.

Watch this space for more details.