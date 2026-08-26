The Pinkies travelled to Boorowa on Saturday to take on reigning premiers, Temora in the grand final.

A large crowd of supporters came to watch and were ecstatic when Faith scored a try eight minutes into the game.

Faith Smith making a run with he ball got the Pinkies onto the scoreboard early.

The conversion was unsuccessful and the lead was 5 nil.

Temora hit back with a try late in the half and the score was locked at five all, going into the break.

A fired up Temora, combined with a bit of ball stripping and a charge down saw the score blow out to 27-5 in favour of the Tuskerettes.

To their credit, Grenfell refused to lie down, and Marley scored a length of the field try with only minutes on the clock.

Marley Loader scored a length of field try for the Pinkies.

Hannah converted and the score was 27-12.

Right on full time Bec charged up the field, and in the end, Hannah crossed the line for another Pinkies try.

Final score Temora 27, Grenfell 17.

The girls came back strongly towards the end of the game but were beaten by the clock.

Pink Panthers coach Tim Brown giving the girls a pep talk.

At the zone end of season presentations the Pinkies were still in the picture.

Amber received the award for most points during the season and Hannah R was runner up.

Pink Panthers captain Gabby was the runner up for zone best and fairest.

Hannah McLarty reaches for the ball.

The season wraps up with presentation night on Friday.

The Grenfell Rugby Club would like to thank all of our sponsors and supporters for their continued belief in the club and bring on 2027.