Lachlan Valley Veteran Golfers Association held a successful annual general meeting in Parkes in April, attracting players from nine district clubs in a field of 59 players.

Forbes member Peter Barnes was re-elected president with Robert J Lea (Parkes) vice president, while fellow club member Tony Hendry was newly elected secretary/treasurer with Steve Howarth from West Wyalong captain.

Tony fills the ‘shoes’ of long-serving Forbes member Beryl Roberts who it is believed to have been involved in the administration since 2007, while Steve takes over from yet another Forbes member Jeff Haley who has served as captain since 2008.

In his report and speaking, Peter paid tribute to both Beryl and Jeff for their outstanding contribution to Lachlan Valley Vets Golf.

“On a sadder note, it is with great regret that I am announcing that both Beryl and Jeff are steeping down from their respective executive roles,” he told the meeting.

“Their contribution over many, many years has been invaluable and they will be sorely missed.

"I thank them for their input and wish them all the best in their retirement,” he said, adding support from Lyn Roberts should also be noted.

Speaking on Friday morning, Peter said what Beryl as secretary did made his job all that more enjoyable and trouble free.

“Beryl, and Jeff also, served vets golf very well and did more then asked. I will miss Beryl for sure but I’m confident Tony will also be just as easy to work with," he said.

"Vets golf is in a strong position and I’m sure it will continue to grow."

Among positives in April was the appearance of players from Cowra who have in recent times opted out of the LVGA monthly competitions.

Each club in the Lachlan Valley supplies delegates to the committee.

Results show that members from West Wyalong came to play and that they did, dominating both grades.