With all the recent rain over the last few weeks, there has not been very much golf played as our course has been closed.

Several ladies travelled to Young on Wednesday 8 July and played in their competition, they had a very enjoyable day but were not in the winners.

Jan, Val, Virginia and Megan playing at Young.

Grenfell ladies travelled to Bathurst on Friday 3 July to play their return pennant match, players playing were Virginia, Jan, Maria Megan and Sally.

Under very trying conditions and a very chilly three degrees, Grenfell lost to Bathurst 5 nil.

But they had won in Grenfell 5 nil, so the winner was decided on games and Grenfell came out the winner.

Ladies will now progress to the next round which will be against Mudgee and after a toss which we won will be played on sand greens at Narromine on 31 July.

Our annual tournament and sand greens which were postponed from 21 June, will now be held on Saturday 22 august.

Some ladies played in the Ladies Keno on Saturday 11 July, The results are not known yet as this event has now been taken over by NSW Golf and the result will be available soon.

Jan Myers and Virginia Drogemuller played on Sunday with Jan being the winner and Virginia second.

Lachlan Valley Vets will be played on Thursday 16 (today) at Forbes which is a change from Condobolin.

The Mixed Keno is set down to be played on Sunday 19 July.

Until next time, keep playing and enjoying your golf.