Temora rugby travelled to Grenfell last Saturday in both grades to play in front of a large crowd who came to watch the George and Hugo Memorial match.

The Tuskerettes currently sit on top of the ladder with the Pink Panthers a close second.

Grenfell was missing several key players and Temora took full advantage with the half time score being 26 nil to the visitors.

The Pinks hopes were lifted early in the second half when Marley scored a try, but Holly’s conversion hit the upright.

Despite Grenfell playing better in the second half Temora held the upper hand and the final score was 45-5 to the Tuskerettes. Players in the mix for points were Holly, Faith and Rachel and Marley received players player.

Prior to the men’s game a small speech was made about George and Hugo who played for both clubs in juniors and a minutes silence was held in memory of club stalwart Brian Johnson.

His grandson Finlay was on the bench and took the field later in the match.

The Panthers were fired up and Irome opened the scoring with a try in the fourth minute.

Brodie converted and the home side led 7 nil.

Try scoring machine Bola was next to score but the conversion was unsuccessful.

Ill discipline from the Temora side saw Brodie slot over 2 penalty goals before Temora scored an unconverted try late in the half.

Bola ensured that Grenfell was the last to score before the break and the half time score was 23-5 to the Panthers.

Temora struck first after the break bringing the score to 23-12.

Birchy was gifted a try and the Brodie conversion opened the lead again.

With 20 minutes to go Temora crossed the line and the lead was back to 13 points.

The crowd was nervous as the clock ticked down but another try to Bola brought the score to 35-17 and the crowd breathed a little easier.

Temora refused to lie down and added another 7 points to trail by 11 points with 5 minutes to go.

Brodie sealed the game for the Panthers with an unconverted try and Grenfell claimed the George and Hugo shield with a 40-24 win.

Bola got 3 points, Jimmy got 2 and players player and 1 point went to Brodie.

Next week the men travel to Condobolin for their last away game of the season.

Condo at home is always a difficult encounter but with the boys on a high from 2 successive wins anything is possible.

What better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than take a scenic trip to Condobolin to support the men in black.