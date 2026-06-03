The Grenfell Junior Panthers battled wild weather, muddy conditions and managed to enjoy the “half-time snakes” during Sunday’s gala day in Young, producing a series of spirited performances that highlighted months of hard work on the training paddock.

Players arrived with a mix of excitement and nervous anticipation, unsure of exactly what the day would bring.

By the final whistle, however, there was no doubt that the countless training sessions had paid off.

In the opening match, Eedie Fanning starred with a brilliant three-try performance, consistently finding space and troubling defenders.

Maya Waples was outstanding in defence, repeatedly stopping attacking raids before they could cross the advantage line.

Max and Olivia Osmond, the Panthers’ energetic twin dynamos, showed plenty of courage in the cold conditions, making important tags and strong carries throughout the contest.

Meanwhile, Harriett and Emma Fitzpatrick revealed a turn of speed down the wing that coaches and supporters had long suspected was there, saving their best for game day.

The entertaining first match finished with both teams locked at 40 points apiece.

Heavy rain arrived before the second fixture, but it did little to dampen spirits.

Players passed the break by defending a makeshift fort on the hill behind the field before returning ready for action.

Lewis McCann wasted no time making an impact, crossing for the opening try just 4.5 seconds after kick-off and demonstrating that rugby talent runs strongly through his family.

Allie McLelland delivered a defensive display worthy of higher honours, shutting down opposition attacks while also finding space whenever she touched the ball.

Huon Makin and Franc Livingstone both grew in confidence as the match progressed, making valuable metres with every carry and becoming increasingly influential around the field.

Ryder Martens added to the Panthers’ tally with a pair of impressive tries, while Gus “Can Kick” Osmond produced one of the highlights of the day.

Following a superb break and try from Sadie Waples down the right wing, Osmond delivered a beautifully weighted kick that drew cheers from teammates and spectators alike.

Despite challenging conditions that packed four seasons into four hours, the Grenfell Junior Panthers left Young with plenty to celebrate, showcasing skill, determination and the strong team spirit that continues to define the club.

Big thanks to our newly formed team of “Rugby Parents” who braved the conditions and cheered us on…see you all at training.