Grenfell travelled to Boorowa for round 2 and the girls took on the Goldilocks.

Grenfell were quick to score with Hannah Mc scoring a try in the first minute, Amber booted the conversion and the Pinkies were off to a flying start.

Casey crossed next for the Pinks, and the score was 12 nil.

The next 15 minutes were a tussle between the two sides before Boorowa scored an unconverted try right on half time.

The second half started with Grenfell once again scoring within the first minute with Amber crossing the line.

Two minutes later Michelle crossed again, Amber converted and the score was 24-5.

Boorowa dug deep and scored two unanswered tries to lessen the gap to 9 points but with two minutes to go Amber scored her second try and the full time score was 29-15 to the Pink Panthers.

Three points went to Hannah Mc, two points to Michelle and one point to Amber. Captain Gabby picked up player’s player.

The Panthers then took the field against the reigning premiers, and if Boorowa thought the game would be a whitewash they were sadly mistaken.

Sai decided he was not going to be outdone by the Pinkies and scored a try in the first minute after a lovely little chip ahead.

Boorowa were not disturbed and scored two tries before Nikki scored 5 points for the Panthers and the score was 12-10 to the home side.

Boorowa once again hit back with two tries of their own blowing the score out to 26-10.

Sai scored his second for the day and the half time score was a more respectable 26-15.

It was 20 minutes into the second half before any points were posted.

Grenfell’s defence held against the gold onslaught with Boorowa missing out on two golden opportunities.

One try was held up and the second attempt ended in a knock on 5 metres out.

Boorowa finally crossed for a try after repeated pressure.

It was then Tyler’s turn for a Panthers try, Lachie converted and the men in black were within 9 points.

Boorowa would not be denied and a converted try to the home side gave them a 16 point margin.

Grenfell scored in the final play of the match with a try to Ray, a conversion to Lachie and the final score was 38-29 to Boorowa. Sai got three points and players player, Lachie received two points and Ray got one.

The Panthers played a great match and are showing their potential after a disappointing 2025 season.

They out scored premiers Boorowa in the second half and should be proud of their efforts on the field on Saturday.

Next weekend is a general bye for ANZAC Day and we host Cootamundra on 2 May for a men’s game only.

A home game means we don’t have to worry about fuel, and it would be great to have as many supporters as possible to come and watch the Panthers.

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