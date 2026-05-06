Panthers first grade was back on the field last weekend at home where their hosted Cootamundra in round 3.

It was a tough day for the Panthers going down to Cootamundra within the last minutes on the clock 15-20.

It was not the result the Panthers were after but they said there is plenty for them to take away and build on.

The Panthers now look ahead to this weekend where they head to West Wyalong for a Friday night game under lights.

The Pink Panthers are also back on the field Friday, 8 May after a bye in round 3.

The Goannas will be looking to get their first win of the season while the Pinkies will be aiming to keep their winning streak with wins in their first two rounds.