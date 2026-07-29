Grenfell made the long trek to Condobolin last Saturday.

This was Condo’s Old Boys and Sponsors Day, and the blue and yellow supporters were out in force, and vocal.

Ten minutes in Irome crossed for the Panthers and they led 5 nil.

Grenfell continued to have most of the possession for the next 15 minutes, but it was Condo who scored and took the lead to enter half time 7-5.

Injuries to Irome and Hodgo affected the scrum and Grenfell started the 2nd half with only 14 players due to laws surrounding uncontested scrums.

The boys recovered and 10 minutes into the half saw a return to 15 players and contested scrums.

20 minutes in, Bola scored for the men in black, Brodie converted and the score was 12-7 to the visitors.

The rest of the game was all about defence.

Condo was determined that no-one spoil their party and threw everything at Grenfell.

Stuart swapped his coaching attire for the playing attire and joined the fray.

The Panthers continued to hold firm and their spectators had everything crossed.

When Jack W collected the cheese with 8 minutes to go the blood pressure soared.

The Condo crowd continued to cheer on their players, but it was not to be.

Grenfell took the win 12-7 and the crowd fell silent.

As the Rams were shepherded back to their shed by a disappointed coach, the Panthers broke into their victory song for the third week in a row.

Next week is the last game of the regular season and Grenfell hosts Harden in both grades.

The Pinkies are in second place on the ladder and can’t be displaced while Harden girls are in third and will be looking for an upset.

The Harden men are on top of the ladder and will come over with an expectation to win.

However, judging on the performance of the Panthers in the last few weeks, nothing is certain, especially after Harden were rolled by Coota on Saturday.

Saturday also has Grenfell hosting the annual Sponsor’s Day as well as the 30th anniversary of the club winning all 3 grades in 1995.

It is also the day when the Bill Eastaway Memorial Medal is awarded to the players player on the day.

Gates open at 1pm with the girls kicking off at 2pm.

Come down to RB Bembrick field to witness an epic celebration of rugby and support the black and pink.