Nominations are in for Jockey Club Races

The Grenfell Jockey Club Races will return to the track this Saturday for a full day of country racing, with a strong field of local trainers among the nominations for the six-race program. At the time of print, 61 nominations had been received across the six races, with final acceptances expected to shape what promises to be an exciting day of racing. The Grenfell Cup, run over 1670 metres, will headline the program as Race 1, with $14,000 in prize money up for grabs. Local trainers are well represented among the Cup nominations, including Boorowa trainer Andrew Bourke with Ferrari Man, Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries with Jessandi and Forbes trainer Dennis Bush with Lockadente. Race 3 will see the running of The Loaded Dog Benchmark 58 over 1400 metres, the second feature race attracting strong local interest with another total of $14,000 in prize money on offer. Nominations include Forbes trainer Peter Kirby with East Harlem, Bourke with Golden Warrior, Forbes trainer Melissa Harrison with Kelilah and Bush with Lockadente. The remainder of the program includes a Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1000 metres in Race 2, a Class 2 Handicap over 1200 metres in Race 4, a Maiden Handicap over 1000 metres in Race 5 and a Maiden Plate over 1400 metres in Race 6. Many local trainers have also nominated for these races including Cowra's Michael Lynch and Forbes' Debbie Prest and Bill Hayes. There is also a strong showing of nominations from Wangaratta, Dubbo, Canberra, Bathurst and Yass trainers. There will also be plenty on offer for trainers and connections throughout the day, with owners' trophies presented for every race. A rug will be awarded to the winner of both the Grenfell Cup and The Loaded Dog, donated by Grenfell Commodities. Grenfell Commodities produce will also be awarded to fourth place in every race, while Mitavite bags will go to the best-presented horse in each race. A bale of hay for last place in each race has been donated by Andrew Robinson. Getting to and from the races will also be made easier thanks to the courtesy bus, courtesy of Paul Best. The first pickup will be at midday from the crossroads of Alexandra and North Streets, heading towards the showground for Muster riders. A second pickup will leave from outside the Commonwealth Bank on Forbes Street at 12.15pm. Racegoers won't miss any of the action, with Sky Channel trackside providing coverage and video replays throughout the event. An on-course punters' club will also give racegoers the opportunity to get involved in the day's racing. For those looking for something to eat, the kiosk will be serving barbecue favourites and snacks throughout the day. Gates open at 11am with general entry tickets available at the gate, with EFTPOS card and cash facilities on course – no cash out. Admission is $20 for adults aged 16 and over, while a $5 race book includes a chance to win a great prize. For those wanting to enjoy the races in style, tickets to the President's Tent are $60 per head and include a dining experience. The committee are also thrilled to welcome the “Mega Raffle” where there will be 1-8 winners for a $250 voucher from eight of the race meeting sponsors. Tickets are $5 per ticket, or give Barbara Jones a call on 0419 a 169 610. There will be plenty of action of the track too with the popular Fashions on the Field. There will be several categories, courtesy of Cath Birch from Chrome Boutique and Paige Wood from The Tin Cupboard. Fashions on the Field is generously sponsored by Bendigo Bank, with $2000 in prizes on offer. With local trainers well represented across the nominations and a full day of racing and entertainment planned, the Grenfell Jockey Club Races are set for another big day at the Grenfell Racecourse this Saturday.