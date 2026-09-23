Sport

Nominations are in for Jockey Club Races

Peter White, Owner/breeder, trainer David Blundell, Sue White, Deidre Carroll of Grenfell Jockey Club and secretary of the Grenfell Jockey Club Barbara Jones, at the 2024 Grenfell Jockey Club Races. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

All the action on the track is this Saturday at the Grenfell Racecourse