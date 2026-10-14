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No tears at the tee: The CRI strikes gold (and green) again

<p>First P Rolls, H Rolls, S Logan, A Donnelly, Third J Grant, G Hughes, P Mawhinney Steve Grace and NTP Ladies Jan Myers with host Garry Handcock from The Criterion Hotel in Grenfell.</p>\\n
<p>First P Rolls, H Rolls, S Logan, A Donnelly, Third J Grant, G Hughes, P Mawhinney Steve Grace and NTP Ladies Jan Myers with host Garry Handcock from The Criterion Hotel in Grenfell.</p>\\n

First P Rolls, H Rolls, S Logan, A Donnelly, Third J Grant, G Hughes, P Mawhinney Steve Grace and NTP Ladies Jan Myers with host Garry Handcock from The Criterion Hotel in Grenfell.

Fortunate and not so fortunate awarded on the green
October 14, 2026 • 03:00

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