No tears at the tee: The CRI strikes gold (and green) again

There was absolutely nothing to "CRI" about on this spectacular day, which was filled with plenty of laughter, distant music, and, of course, some highly interesting golf. A massive thank you goes to Garry for putting on such a great day out on the green. The event was incredibly well supported, bringing together a wonderful crowd that spanned from the very young to the delightfully "not so old." Let's not forget the fantastic haul of prizes, which are always a total delight to receive-at least for the fortunate ones! In true fashion, some of the prizes perfectly reflected the immense skill of the winners, while others hilariously rewarded the... not-so-skilled ability of those who tried their best. Here is to another successful day of great swings, missed putts, and excellent company! Longest Drive Megan Starr, Longest Drive Men Dave Howarth and 15th Second Shot Dean Baker. Check out the fortunate ones on the day: First P Rolls, H Rolls, S Logan, A Donnelly Second B Green, L Torpy, D Forde, G Torpy Third J Grant, G Hughes, P Mawhinney Steve Grace NTP Ladies Jan Myers Longest Drive Megan Starr NTP Mens Lachlan Torpy Longest Drive Men Dave Howarth 15th Second Shot Dean Baker