Cool conditions greeted players on the course today, with a splash of sunshine for the Grant Torpy sponsored golf day.

It was fantastic to see such a wonderful turnout, with players travelling from near and far to support the day.

In the spirit of making the day friendly, fun, and enjoyable for golfers of all abilities, sponsor Grant Torpy opted for a different style of winners today, giving more players the opportunity to share in the prizes and celebrations.

The relaxed atmosphere and great company made for a terrific day on the course.

Grant's trusty sidekick, Zachery, was on hand throughout the day, making sure everything ran smoothly and keeping a close eye on his dad to ensure the "special rules of golf" for the day were applied fairly!

Winners are as followed:

1st Stableford – Trent McCann

Mystery 1st – Adam Donnelly and Greg Hughes

Mystery 2nd – Shirley Mawhinney and Len Wilks

Men's Longest Drive – Trent McCann

Ladies Longest Drive – Maria Neill

Nearest the Pin 18th – Daniel Fanning

Best Second Shot 8th – Dylan Forde

Congratulations to all our winners and mystery winners who helped make the day such a success.

A sincere thank you to Grant Torpy for his generous sponsorship and support.

Thank you also to all participants for making it such an enjoyable occasion.

We look forward to seeing everyone back on the course again soon.