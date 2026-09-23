Myers claims Sand Greens Cup

Five Grenfell ladies travelled over to Cowra on 19 September to play in the WDLGA Finals Day. The weather was perfect and the Cowra course was in top condition. Jan Myers had a brilliant day and was crowned the winner of the Sand Greens Cup. Well played Jan. Jan Myers with the Sand Greens Cup. Virginia was the runner up in A Grade, and Val was the lucky winner of the raffle. Played on Sunday 13 September was the Steve Mitton Trophy. A great day was had by all in great weather. The men's winner was Dean Baker with 40 points and the ladies winner was Leanne Young. Many thanks goes out to Steve Grace who very generously donated the winning prizes. The match play competition finished another round last week and there are now four players left in this competition, Jan, Sally, Maria and Sandy, these matches will be played over next month or so. Bromar Day was held at the country Club on Saturday 19 September and it will be covered in another article. Coming up: Saturday a stableford is scheduled for play Sunday is a stableford as well Ladies don’t forget the Grenfell Ladies AGM will be held on Wednesday 7 October at 5pm. Until next report keep playing good golf.