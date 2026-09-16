Myers claims Division 1 Stableford win

Ladies golf in Grenfell has been very mixed as our course has been closed on the top nine holes for quite a while. The course is now fully open and players can play the full 18 holes. Ladies are reminded that the annual general meeting of the ladies committee will be held on 7 October at 5pm. Our annual tournament which was postponed earlier in the year will now be played Sunday 8 November. All other details will remain unchanged. Several ladies are going to WDLGA Finals Day to be held on Friday 18 September, results will be included in the next golf notes, hopefully we have some winners. The match play competition is still being played and the next round of matches need to be completed by 20 September. Coming up on Sunday 19 September the Bromar Day is being played. The format is a three person ambrose, with the Starting time of 11-11.30am. So get your team together and win some great prizes. Results: Play for a trophy donated by Virginia Drogemuller was on Sunday 6 September. This was won by Jan Myers. Jan’s good form has carried over to this week when 5 ladies travelled over to Canowindra for their annual Tournament. Jan was the Division 1 Stableford winner. All ladies had a great day out on the course with fabulous weather. Until next week keep playing good golf.