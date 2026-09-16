Social media
Home page>Sport>Myers claims Division 1 ...
Sport

Myers claims Division 1 Stableford win

<p>Ladies at Canowindra Open Tournament. Bev Coleman, Sandra Matthews, Virginia Drogemuller, Sally Mitton and Jan Myers.</p>\\n
<p>Ladies at Canowindra Open Tournament. Bev Coleman, Sandra Matthews, Virginia Drogemuller, Sally Mitton and Jan Myers.</p>\\n

Ladies at Canowindra Open Tournament. Bev Coleman, Sandra Matthews, Virginia Drogemuller, Sally Mitton and Jan Myers.

Grenfell Golf Course is now fully open with players now able to play the full 18 holes
Phillipa Baker
September 16, 2026 • 04:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES